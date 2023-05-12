Rangers will host Celtic at Ibrox Stadium in Paisley on the Matchday 35 of the 2022-23 Scottish Premiership Playoffs on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Scottish league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their seventh playoff meeting. Surprisingly, there are no favorites in head-to-head matches as both Rangers and Celtic have won two times. The remaining two matches have ended in a draw.
Their most recent league game was played on April 8, 2023, and it ended in a thrilling 3-2 win for the Celts at home at Celtic Park. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the third time in the 2022/2023 Scottish Premiership season.
Rangers vs Celtic: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 9:30 AM
Australia: 12:30 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 1:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 AM
Croatia: 1:30 PM
Denmark: 1:30 PM
Germany: 1:30 PM
Greece: 2:30 PM
Ireland: 1:30 PM
Israel: 2:30 PM
Malaysia: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Norway: 1:30 PM
Poland: 1:30 PM
Portugal: 12:30 PM
Serbia: 1:30 PM
Singapore: 8:30 PM
Sweden: 1:30 PM
Switzerland: 1:30 PM
UK: 12:30 PM
United States: 7:30 AM (ET)
Rangers vs Celtic: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Fox Sports 2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Germany: Sport1 +
Greece: Cosmote Sport 9 HD
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD
Israel: 5Plus
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Polsat Sport News, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+
Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sport1 +
United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football
United States: Fubo (free trial), CBS Sports Network