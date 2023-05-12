Rangers vs Celtic: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Scottish Premiership in your country

Rangers will host Celtic at Ibrox Stadium in Paisley on the Matchday 35 of the 2022-23 Scottish Premiership Playoffs on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Scottish league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their seventh playoff meeting. Surprisingly, there are no favorites in head-to-head matches as both Rangers and Celtic have won two times. The remaining two matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent league game was played on April 8, 2023, and it ended in a thrilling 3-2 win for the Celts at home at Celtic Park. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the third time in the 2022/2023 Scottish Premiership season.

Rangers vs Celtic: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 9:30 AM

Australia: 12:30 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 1:30 PM

Brazil: 9:30 AM

Croatia: 1:30 PM

Denmark: 1:30 PM

Germany: 1:30 PM

Greece: 2:30 PM

Ireland: 1:30 PM

Israel: 2:30 PM

Malaysia: 8:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 AM

Norway: 1:30 PM

Poland: 1:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 PM

Serbia: 1:30 PM

Singapore: 8:30 PM

Sweden: 1:30 PM

Switzerland: 1:30 PM

UK: 12:30 PM

United States: 7:30 AM (ET)

Rangers vs Celtic: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Fox Sports 2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Germany: Sport1 +

Greece: Cosmote Sport 9 HD

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD

Israel: 5Plus

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Polsat Sport News, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+

Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sport1 +

United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football

United States: Fubo (free trial), CBS Sports Network