Rangers will play against Liverpool at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow for a 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League game. As the Scottish side still has chances to qualify to the Europa League, and the six-time Champions League winner has to win to take over the top spot of Group A, this will be a must-watch midweek game. Here you will find out about the kick-off time and how to watch or live stream free this game in your country. If you are in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (Free Trial) to watch or live stream free this game.
Rangers vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (Thursday)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (Thursday)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 2:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (Thursday)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (Thursday)
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Japan: 4:00 AM (Thursday)
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (Thursday)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Thursday)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 10:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Senegal: 7:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (Thursday)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
South Korea: 4:00 AM (Thursday)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Rangers vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3
Brazil: HBO Max
Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: ESPN 2, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 9 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN 4K Arabia
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 3, Free
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
India: SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia
Ireland: BT Sport 2, Virgin Media Two, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, LiveScore App, Virgin TV Go
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, Mediaset Infinity
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Japan: WOWOW Cinema
Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Sports
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique
Norway: TV2 Sport , TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2
Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal
Qatar: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League
South Korea: SPOTV ON 2
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 4
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia
Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
UAE: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, LiveScore App
United States: Paramount+ (Free Trial), VIX+