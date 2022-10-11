Rangers and Liverpool will face-off for Matchday 4 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League at the Ibrox Stadium. Find out how to watch or live stream free this European Tournament game in your country.

Rangers will play against Liverpool at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow for a 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League game. As the Scottish side still has chances to qualify to the Europa League, and the six-time Champions League winner has to win to take over the top spot of Group A, this will be a must-watch midweek game. Here you will find out about the kick-off time and how to watch or live stream free this game in your country. If you are in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (Free Trial) to watch or live stream free this game.

Tottenham have won just one game through the Group D's calendar. It was a 2-0 win to Olympique Marseille for Matchday 1. So, the team managed by Antonio Conte has to pick up a second win to stay in the qualifying spots of this group. The Spurs have two consecutive games at home, so they have to take advantage of this to pick up six points overall.

On the other side, the current UEFA Europa League champion, Eintracht Frankfurt have the same results with one more goal conceded, but just one goal scored in three games. Also, the team managed by Oliver Glasner need to pick up the win to stay in the fight for a spot in the Round of 16. But, they are most likely end up playing the Europa League.

Rangers vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (Thursday)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (Thursday)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (Thursday)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (Thursday)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Japan: 4:00 AM (Thursday)

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (Thursday)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Thursday)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (Thursday)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Korea: 4:00 AM (Thursday)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Rangers vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3

Brazil: HBO Max

Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: ESPN 2, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 9 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN 4K Arabia

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 3, Free

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

India: SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia

Ireland: BT Sport 2, Virgin Media Two, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, LiveScore App, Virgin TV Go

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Japan: WOWOW Cinema

Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Sports

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique

Norway: TV2 Sport , TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2

Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal

Qatar: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League

South Korea: SPOTV ON 2

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 4

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia

Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

UAE: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, LiveScore App

United States: Paramount+ (Free Trial), VIX+