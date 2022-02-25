Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid will clash off on Saturday at Estadio de Vallecas in the 26th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Check out how to watch the Spanish league game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid: Predictions, odds and how to watch 2021-22 La Liga in the US

Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid will face off at the Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid on the Matchday 26 of the 2021-22 La Liga season on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 12:30 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Spanish league derby soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the US.

This will be their 38th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Real Madrid are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 29 occasions so far; Rayo Vallecano have grabbed a triumph just five times to this day, and the remaining three matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on November 6, 2021, when the Whites cruised past Los Franjirrojos with a 2-1 win at home at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Time: 12:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio de Vallecas, Madrid

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid: Times by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid: Storylines

Rayo Vallecano have been disappointing in La Liga this season. In their last five fixtures, they have drawn only once, while losing four times (DLLLL). Meanwhile, Real Madrid have been in incredible form recently, having won three of their last five La Liga matches. In addition, they have drawn two games (WDWDW).

Real Madrid currently sit on top of the La Liga table with 57 points in 25 matches so far. On the other hand, Rayo players are placed 10 positions below them, in 11th place in La Liga with 31 points won in 24 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to October 30, 1977, when Los Franjirrojos narrowly won with a final result of 3-2 in the 1977/78 Primera Division. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 26.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid in the U.S.

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 26 game between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid, to be played on Saturday, at the Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid, will be broadcasted on ESPN+ in the United States.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Real Madrid. BetMGM see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them 1.63 odds to grab another win of the season. The home side Rayo Vallecano, meanwhile, have 5.25 odds to cause an upset in the 26th round, while a tie would result in a 3.90 payout.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state where legalized sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Rayo Vallecano 5.25 Tie 3.90 Real Madrid 1.63

* Odds via BetMGM