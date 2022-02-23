Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid will clash off at Estadio de Vallecas in the 26th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Rayo Vallecano will face Real Madrid at the Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid on the Matchday 26 of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this exciting Spanish league soccer match in the US.

This will be their 38th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Real Madrid are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 29 occasions so far; Rayo Vallecano have grabbed a triumph just five times to this day, and the remaining three matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on November 6, 2021, when the Whites cruised past Los Franjirrojos with a 2-1 win at home at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid: Date

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 26 game between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid will be played on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid in La Liga 2021-22

The game to be played between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid on the 26th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.