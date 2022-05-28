Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 and thus became the new champion of the UEFA Champions League, the 14th in its history. Find here the funniest memes and reactions.

Real Madrid are the champions of this 2021-2022 edition of the UEFA Champions League. They beat Liverpool 1-0 at the Stade de France, in Paris, France with a goal scored by Vinicius Junior. Thus, the "Merengues" reached their 14th title in the UCL. Find here the funniest memes and reactions.

During the first half, Liverpool were superior and had the best chances against a Real Madrid team that, despite being outmatched, always stuck to their game strategy: contain Liverpool to come out against. Thus came the clearest chance of a goal in the opening 45: a goal from Benzema annulled by the VAR.

In the second half, Real Madrid was the one who struck first: at 13 minutes Vinicius scored the 1-0 that would not be changed until the end of the game. Liverpool were powerless and as the minutes passed the attacks were less and less intense (despite the fact that they had some clear situations) and they could not tie it, thus proclaiming the "Merengues" as the new champions of the UCL.

Funniest memes and reactions

On Twitter, fans expressed their joy at Madrid's victory, while mocking Liverpool for the defeat and for not having scored a single goal in the three finals they played. Here the funniest memes and reactions: