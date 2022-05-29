Europe has a new king. Real Madrid defeated Liverpool and conquered their 14th UEFA Champions League. The match marked a historic event for some of the Spanish team players. Find out here which Cristiano Ronaldo's record was equaled and what players are involved.

Europe has a new king. Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 in the2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Final thanks to goal scored by Vinicus Junior and conquered their 14th UCL.

“We have arrived at this moment in good shape. We are going to give it our best shot. We deserved to reach the UEFA Champions League Final; now we have to deserve to win it", Carlo Ancelotti said before the final, and the fact is that Real Madrid played the game with experience and strategy and were crowned champions.

This match marked a historic event for some of the Spanish team players, not only for having won a new Champions League or for the money they will earn, but also for having gone down in the history of UEFA.

Real Madrid players equaled Cristiano Ronaldo's record

If reaching a Champions League Final is difficult, imagine how hard it must be to win it. Few players have been able to lift the European Cup, and even fewer have won it more than once. But following Real Madrid's consecration, nine players, including Benzema, have equaled Cristiano Ronaldo as the top UEFA Champions League winner.

The 37-year-old Portuguese is no longer the only player to have won five Champions League titles. After Real Madrid's conquest, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Dani Carvajal, Isco, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, and Nacho have equaled Cristiano Ronaldo's record and lifted the Champions League trophy five times.

The current Manchester United player won the UCL in 2008 with the Red Devils and 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018 with Los Merengues. While Bale, Benzema, Carvajal, Isco, Marcelo, Modric, Casemiro, and Nacho won the 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2022 editions, playing for the Spanish team. Meanwhile, Kross won the 2013 Champions League playing for Bayern Munich and the others while playing for Real Madrid.