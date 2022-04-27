Liverpool started thinking about next season's arrivals and Klopp would like to sign a 17-year-old player and spend more money than he invested when signing Salah.

Report: Liverpool seek 17-year-old promising star who could be among Klopp era's most expensive transfers

Liverpool has been one of the greatest teams in the history of soccer. However, the story became even bigger when Jürgen Klopp became the Reds' manager in the 2015-2016 season. The German coach began a restructuring that led the team to win five titles, a Premier League (2020), an EFL Cup (2022), a Champions League (2019), a UEFA Super Cup (2019), and a FIFA Club World Cup (2019).

Furthermore, to achieve a great performance, the team has to be made up of players of hierarchy and quality. Klopp is a coach who doesn't like to spend too much money on signings, he only spends what is necessary.

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool have their sights set on signing Gavi. The 17-year-old player is the coach's target and his contract with Barcelona expires in June 2023. This season Gavi has played 29 of 32 possible games, scoring two goals and providing six assists. In addition, on October 6, 2021, he made his debut in the Spanish national team (becoming the youngest player in history to make his first appearance), and has played six games.

His great quality made Klopp want him for Liverpool. According to transfermarkt, the 17-year-old player has a value of 60,000,000 euros, and if the signing is done, he would be among the most expensive players bought in the Klopp era.

Klopp era's most expensive transfers

According to transfermarkt, since arriving at Liverpool, Klopp has made 89 signings, spending approximately €98,285,000.

10. Georginio Wijnaldum arrived from Newcastle Utd on July 22, 2016, for €27,500,000.

9. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain arrived from Arsenal on August 31, 2017, for €38,000,000.

8. Sadio Mane arrived from Southampton on July 1, 2016, for €41,200,000.

7. Mohamed Salah arrived from Roma on July 1, 2017, for €42,000,000.

6. Diogo Jota arrived from Wolverhampton on September 19, 2020, in exchange for €44,700,000.

5. Luis Diaz arrived from Porto on January 30, 2022, in exchange for €45,000,000.

4. Fabinho arrived from Monaco on July 1, 2018, in exchange for €45,000,000.

3. Naby Keita arrived from RB Leipzig on July 1, 2018, in exchange for €60,000,000.

2. Alisson arrived from Roma on July 19, 2018, in exchange for €62,50,000.

1. Virgil van Dijk arrived from Southampton on January 1, 2018, in exchange for €84,650,000.