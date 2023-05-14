Chelsea are probably the biggest disappointment in Europe. In the Premier League, the Blues are on 11th place and, during some parts of the season, they were closer to relegation rather than fighting for the title. At the Champions League, their slim hopes ended in the quarterfinals against Real Madrid.

Last September, when the first signs of turmoil appeared, the front office made a surprising decision and fired Thomas Tuchel. Then, after a great tenure with Brighton, Graham Potter took the coaching job. It was a total disaster even after spending millions in the winter market to sign names such as: Enzo Fernandez, Benoit Badiashile, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Joao Felix.

As a consequence, Potter was out and Frank Lampard became the interim coach. Nothing changed. Now, after such a big investment to rebuild the club, a familiar face is ready to lead Chelsea towards redemption: Mauricio Pochettino.

Mauricio Pochettino will be the new coach of Chelsea

According to reports from Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein, Mauricio Pochettino will be the new coach at Chelsea. He will bring his entire staff to London: Jesus Perez, Miguel D’Agostino, Sebastian Pochettino and Tony Jimenez.

Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival won’t be immediate as he will take over during the summer. For the last games of the 2022-2023 Premier League, Frank Lampard remains as the interim coach.

In this era under Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea’s priority would be to sign a new striker in June. The favorite is Romelu Lukaku, but that decision and pursue will begin at the end of the season. Lautaro Martinez, Declan Rice, Alexis Mac Allister and Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez are other possible names to join the Blues.