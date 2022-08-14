Salernitana and AS Roma meet in a 2022-2023 Serie A game. This game will take place at Stadio Arechi in Salerno. The home team wants to show why they are playing in the first division with a victory against a big favorite. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+.
Salernitana are playing their second straight Serie A season after 23 years away from the first division in Italy. Last season was negative for them with a record of 7-10-21, the team was close to relegation.
AS Roma are one of the big favorites to win the Italian League this season, this will be their first game of the new season and it is necessary for them to show good form during a relatively easy game against an underdog like Salernitana.
Salernitana vs AS Roma: Kick-Off Time
Salernitana and AS Roma play for a 2022-2023 Serie A game on Sunday, August 14 at Stadio Arechi in Salerno. The home team must take advantage of this first game to win against a big favorite, but the visitors were lethal last season with 18 wins.
Australia: 4:45 AM (August 15)
Botswana: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Burundi: 8:45 PM
Cameroon: 7:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Ethiopia: 9:45 PM
Gambia: 6:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Latvia: 9:45 PM
Liberia: 6:45 PM
Liechtenstein: 8:45 PM
Malawi: 8:45 PM
Mauritius: 10:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Namibia: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Rwanda: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Sudan: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 9:45 PM
Uganda: 9:45 PM
United Kingdom: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM
Zambia: 8:45 PM
Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM
Salernitana vs AS Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports
Bahrain: STARZPLAY
Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Botswana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN, Star+.
Brunei: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 3 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Canada: FuboTV Canada.
Ethiopia: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Fiji: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Gambia: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Germany: DAZN. , DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
India: Voot Select
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1
Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Malta: TSN3 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mauritius: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Mexico: Star+.
Namibia: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Oman: STARZPLAY
Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Sierra Leone: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
South Sudan: STARZPLAY, DStv Now
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com
United States: Paramount+
Zambia: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
How to watch Salernitana vs AS Roma anywhere
If you want to watch this Salernitana vs AS Roma in a 2022-2023 Serie A game with a live streaming service but it is not available in your country, you can use Atlas VPN to bypass the block.