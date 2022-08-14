Salernitana take on AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico in Salernitana for a 2022-2023 Serie A. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Salernitana and AS Roma meet in a 2022-2023 Serie A game. This game will take place at Stadio Arechi in Salerno. The home team wants to show why they are playing in the first division with a victory against a big favorite. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+.

Salernitana are playing their second straight Serie A season after 23 years away from the first division in Italy. Last season was negative for them with a record of 7-10-21, the team was close to relegation.

AS Roma are one of the big favorites to win the Italian League this season, this will be their first game of the new season and it is necessary for them to show good form during a relatively easy game against an underdog like Salernitana.

Salernitana vs AS Roma: Kick-Off Time

Salernitana and AS Roma play for a 2022-2023 Serie A game on Sunday, August 14 at Stadio Arechi in Salerno. The home team must take advantage of this first game to win against a big favorite, but the visitors were lethal last season with 18 wins.

Salernitana vs AS Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming

How to watch Salernitana vs AS Roma anywhere

