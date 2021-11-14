San Marino and England face each other on Monday at San Marino Stadium for the Group I of the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

San Marino will clash against England at the San Marino Stadium in Serravalle on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 2:45 PM (ET) in the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this decisive Group I Matchday 10 soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

This will be their eighth overall meeting. No surprises here as England are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on all seven of the previous occasions so far; San Marino are yet to grab a triumph in the duels to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent duel was played on March 25, 2021, when The Three Lions cruised past La Serenissima 5-0 in their first meeting in Group I of the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers at the Wembley Stadium in London. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the second time this year, again at the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

San Marino vs England: Match Information

Date: Monday, November 15, 2021

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: San Marino Stadium, Serravalle

San Marino vs England: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

San Marino vs England: Storylines

San Marino have been in terrible form in the qualifying group so far. In their last five games, they have suffered five defeats (LLLLL). Meanwhile, England have been doing incredible, emerging victorious three times in their last five matches. In addition, they have two draws (WDWDW).

Gareth Southgate's players currently sit on top of the Group I table with 23 points in nine games so far. On the other hand, La Serenissima are placed five positions below them, at the bottom in Group I with no points won after nine matches.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to February 17, 1993, and it ended in a 6-0 England trashing victory in the 1994 World Cup Qualifiers. Thanks to this exciting Matchday 10 clash, we will see if The Three Lions manage to secure a direct spot at Qatar 2022.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free San Marino vs England in the U.S.

The 2022 European World Cup Qualifiers Group I Matchday 10 game between San Marino and England, to be played on Monday, at the San Marino Stadium in Serravalle, will be broadcast on TUDN.com, ESPN+, TUDN App in the United States.

San Marino vs England: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of England. FanDuel see them as the clear favorites to qualify directly from the Group I top position, and thus, they have given them -195 odds. The away side England, meanwhile, have a whopping +550 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +310 payout.

FanDuel San Marino +550 Tie +310 England -195

* Odds by FanDuel