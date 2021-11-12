San Marino and England face each other on Monday at San Marino Stadium for the Group I of the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds

England will visit San Marino at the San Marino Stadium in Serravalle on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 2:45 PM (ET) in the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here you will find when and how to watch this thrilling Group I Matchday 10 soccer game in the US.

This will be their eighth overall meeting. No surprises here as England are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on all seven of the occasions so far; San Marino are yet to grab a triumph in the duels to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on March 25, 2021, when The Three Lions cruised past La Serenissima 5-0 in their first meeting in Group I of the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers at the Wembley Stadium in London. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the second time this year, again at the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

San Marino vs England: Date

The 2022 European World Cup Qualifiers Group I Matchday 10 game between San Marino and England will be played on Monday, November 15, 2021, at the San Marino Stadium in Serravalle.

San Marino vs England: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch San Marino vs England for European World Cup Qualifiers 2022

The game to be played between San Marino and England on the 10th matchday of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, will be broadcast on TUDN App, TUDNxtra, TUDN.com, ESPN+ in the United States.