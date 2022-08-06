Santos Laguna play Cruz Azul for the Matchweek 7 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Santos Laguna are ready to play against Cruz Azul in Matchweek 7 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will be held at Estadio Nuevo Corona on August 6, 2022 at 10:05 PM (ET). The home team wants to start building a winning streak. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Santos Laguna won last week against the defending champions Atlas in a tough home game that ended by a single goal. Before that victory Santos Laguna had three difficult weeks against Puebla, Guadalajara and Toluca.

Cruz Azul have a three-week winning streak made up of a couple of draws and a win against Necaxa. So far the team is doing everything right and they are part of the five big favorites to win the first stage of Liga MX.

Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul: Match Information

Date: Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Nuevo Corona, Torreon, Mexico.

Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul: Storylines

Santos Laguna were lucky in a recent victory against Toluca at home, but that victory was necessary to end three weeks without good results. The game against Atlas was Santos Laguna's second victory this season, so far their record is 2-1-2. After this game they play on the road against Tigres UANL.

Cruz Azul began their winning streak in Matchweek 4 when they tied a game against Puebla at home 2-2, and after that game they tied another against Atletico San Luis 1-0 to seal their second good result on the road. Santiago Jimenez is Cruz Azul's top scorer with 5 goals, while another four goals are shared between four players.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul: Predictions And Odds

Santos Laguna are favorites at home to win this game with 2.15 odds that will pay $215 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a recent win but the visitors are on a hot streak. Cruz Azul are underdogs with 3.20 odds. The draw is offered at 3.40 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Over 2.5

BetMGM Santos Laguna 2.15 Draw / Totals 3.40 / 2.5 Cruz Azul 3.20

* Odds via BetMGM.