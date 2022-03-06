Seattle Sounders take on Leon at Lumen Field in Seattle for the Quarterfinals at the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Seattle Sounders vs Leon: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals

Seattle Sounders and Leon meet in the Quarterfinals of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. This game will take place at Lumen Field in Seattle. A game between two big favorites from different countries. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Seattle Sounders had a relatively easy job against Motagua in the Round of 16 of the tournament, they won the second leg 5-0 and that result was enough to advance to the next round.

Leon also had a perfect performance against Guastatoya in R16 with a pair of wins in each leg and no goals allowed. Leon's offensive attack is one of the most dangerous in the tournament, plus the team plays at the same level as they do in Liga MX.

Seattle Sounders vs Leon: Date

Seattle Sounders and Leon play for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 8 at Lumen Field in Seattle. The home team has to play carefully against the visitors, but the visitors know how to win against MLS teams.

Seattle Sounders vs Leon: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Seattle Sounders vs Leon at the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals

This game for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals, Seattle Sounders and Leon at the Lumen Field in Seattle on Tuesday, March 8, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com, TUDN USA