Seattle Sounders play against Vancouver Whitecaps today at Lumen Field for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 15. Full exclusive details about how to watch or live stream the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Seattle Sounders are ready to face Vancouver Whitecaps, Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 15 game will take place at Lumen Field today, June 14, 2022 at 10:30 PM (ET). The home team is climbing spots in the standings to recover its form, while the Canadian side will try to get the 3 points to climb positions in the Western Conference table. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The Seattle Sounders are still way down in the Western Conference standings in the 11th spot at 5-1-6 overall. He must make a greater effort to reach the top seven of the table otherwise they will not be able to play in the playoffs at the end of the regular season.

Vancouver Whitecaps are in a similar situation to the Sounders but with one more loss and one more tie, but at least the Whitecaps have a two game winning streak that could turn into three if they win this game.

Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington.

Live Stream: FuboTV

Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Storylines

The Seattle Sounders last played on May 29, that game was a 2-1 victory against Charlotte FC and after that game the international break hit in. But the best thing is that now the team is ready to continue with their five-home-games round that could be highly beneficial for the Seattle Sounders, in the next four weeks they will play at home against: Vancouver (today), Los Angeles FC, Sporting KC and CF Montreal.

The Vancouver Whitecaps have won four of the last six games, with the last two games being wins for the Whitecaps against Sporting KC 1-0 and against Real Salt Lake 2-1. But the Whitecaps' on-road record is negative with six losses and one win.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Western Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US is ESPN+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Predictions And Odds

Seattle Sounders are favorites with 1.61 odds that will pay $161 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, both teams are struggling but the home team is willing to play better after the break. Vancouver Whitecaps are underdogs at 5.25 odds. The draw is offered at 3.80 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Sounders 1.61.

BetMGM Seattle Sounders 1.61 Draw 3.80 / 2.5 Vancouver Whitecaps 5.25

* Odds via BetMGM.