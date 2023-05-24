Senegal U-20 vs Israel U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 U-20 World Cup in your country today

Senegal U-20 and Israel U-20 will face each other today, May 24 for Matchday 2 of the 2023 U-20 World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It will be a game between two teams that did not start in the best way in this tournament, since both were losses in Matchday 1, leaving their situation difficult with the qualification. On the side of Israel U-20, it was a 2-1 defeat against Colombia U-20; while Senegal U-20, against Japan U-20 by 1-0.

In a tournament that does not wait anybody, and where each point is of vital importance, a second defeat could cost the qualification. That is why both teams must go in search of the three points and thus reach the final Matchday with chances to qualify for the round of 16.

Senegal U-20 vs Israel U-20: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 8:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (May 25)

Israel: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 8:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Senegal U-20 vs Israel U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Canada: TSN+, RDS App, TSN3

Egypt: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: The Team Web

Indonesia: Vidio

International: FIFA+

Israel: KAN 11

Mexico: TUDN, VIX+, TUDN Live

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2

Portugal: RTP Play

South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Sports Live.