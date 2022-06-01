Serbia and Norway will face each other at Stadium Rajko Mitic on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League B Group B4. Find out here when and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch or live stream free it in the US and Canada.

Serbia will welcome Norway at the Stadium Rajko Mitic in Belgrade on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. Here you can find all you need to know when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this League B Group B4 soccer match in the United States and Canada. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their fourth overall meeting. Interestingly, there are no favorites in head-to-head clashes, as both of the teams, Serbia and Norway have celebrated one victory so far, with the remaining match ending in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on March 30, 2021, and it ended in a late 1-0 victory for the Tricolor in an International Friendly at Stadion Wiener Neustadt in Wiener Neustadt, Austria. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.

Serbia vs Norway: Date

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League B Group B4 game between Serbia and Norway will be played on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo, Norway.

Serbia vs Norway: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Serbia vs Norway in UEFA Nations League 2022-2023

The game to be played between Serbia and Norway will be broadcast on fuboTV (free 7-day trial) in the United States. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.