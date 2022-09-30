Sevilla and Atletico Madrid will clash off on Saturday at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in the seventh round of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 La Liga in your country

Sevilla and Atletico Madrid will come against each other at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville on the seventh matchday of the 2022-23 La Liga season on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Spanish league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 157th league meeting. No surprises here as Atletico Madrid have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 59 games so far; Sevilla have celebrated a victory 45 times to this day, and 52 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on May 15, 2022, when the game ended in a 1-1 draw in Madrid. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 La Liga season.

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (AEST)

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM (ET)

France: 6:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 4:00 3M

Ireland: 3:30 PM

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Russia: 7:30 PM (MSK)

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sudan: 6:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

US: 12:30 PM (ET)

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect

Canada: TSN App, TSN.ca

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, Free

Italy: DAZN

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Ireland: Premier Sports 2, LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga

Sudan: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, TOD

UK: LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD

US: ESPN+