Sevilla and Atletico Madrid will come against each other at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville on the seventh matchday of the 2022-23 La Liga season on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Spanish league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 157th league meeting. No surprises here as Atletico Madrid have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 59 games so far; Sevilla have celebrated a victory 45 times to this day, and 52 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on May 15, 2022, when the game ended in a 1-1 draw in Madrid. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 La Liga season.
Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 2:30 AM (AEST)
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM (ET)
France: 6:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 4:00 3M
Ireland: 3:30 PM
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Russia: 7:30 PM (MSK)
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sudan: 6:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
US: 12:30 PM (ET)
Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Brazil: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect
Canada: TSN App, TSN.ca
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, Free
Italy: DAZN
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Ireland: Premier Sports 2, LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga
Sudan: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, TOD
UK: LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD
US: ESPN+