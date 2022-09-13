Shakhtar Donetsk will host Celtic for Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Shakhtar Donetsk will receive Celtic in a game valid for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN if you are in Canada.

The locals had an excellent debut at the start of this Champions League. They had a tough game against RB Leipzig in Germany. However, they played a really good game and won 4-1, which allows them to be leaders and place themselves very well to qualify for the round of 16. Of course, they will be looking to continue with the same performance.

Celtic, on the other hand, had a forgettable debut. They were playing against the last champions, Real Madrid, so the defeat was predictable, but playing at home, even though it was expected that the defeat would not be by such a difference, especially after resisting the first half at 0. It was a 3-0 that forces the Scots to get a good result so as not to be complicated the last 4 Matchdays.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Celtic: Kick-Off Time

Shakhtar Donetsk will play against Celtic for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase this Wednesday, September 14 at the Stadion Wojska Polskiego in Warsaw, Poland.

Australia: 2:45 AM (September 15)

Barbados: 12:45 PM

Belize: 10:45 AM

Botswana: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 1:45 PM

Burundi: 6:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

Eswatini: 6:45 PM

Ethiopia: 7:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Gambia: 4:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 4:45 PM

Guyana: 12:45 PM

India: 10:15 PM

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 11:45 AM

Kenya: 7:45 PM

Lesotho: 6:45 PM

Liberia: 4:45 PM

Malawi: 6:45 PM

Malta: 6:45 PM

Mauritius: 6:45 PM

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Namibia: 6:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

Nigeria: 5:45 PM

Pakistan: 9:45 PM

Philippines: 12:45 AM (September 15)

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Rwanda: 6:45 PM

Sierra Leone: 4:45 PM

Singapore: 12:45 AM (September 15)

Solomon Islands: 3:45 AM (September 15)

South Africa: 6:45 PM

South Sudan: 6:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sri Lanka: 10:15 PM

Sudan: 6:45 PM

Tanzania: 7:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:45 PM

Uganda: 7:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 5:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 5:45 PM

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Celtic: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Stan Sport

Bahamas: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD

Barbados: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Belize: ESPN2

Botswana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Brazil: HBO Max, Space Brazil

Brunei: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 1 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect

Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, Free

Gambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique

India: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, JioTV

Ireland: BT Sport 4, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, LiveScore App

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 254, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malawi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN7 Malta

Mauritius: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Mexico: HBO Max, Cinemax

Namibia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: SparkSport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Pakistan: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1

Philippines: Premier Sports

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique

Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, DStv Now

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 3

Sri Lanka: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 2

Eswatini: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

United Kingdom: BT Sport 4, BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, Talksport 2 Radio UK

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), ViX

Zambia: SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

