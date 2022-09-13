Shakhtar Donetsk will receive Celtic in a game valid for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN if you are in Canada.
The locals had an excellent debut at the start of this Champions League. They had a tough game against RB Leipzig in Germany. However, they played a really good game and won 4-1, which allows them to be leaders and place themselves very well to qualify for the round of 16. Of course, they will be looking to continue with the same performance.
Celtic, on the other hand, had a forgettable debut. They were playing against the last champions, Real Madrid, so the defeat was predictable, but playing at home, even though it was expected that the defeat would not be by such a difference, especially after resisting the first half at 0. It was a 3-0 that forces the Scots to get a good result so as not to be complicated the last 4 Matchdays.
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Celtic: Kick-Off Time
Shakhtar Donetsk will play against Celtic for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase this Wednesday, September 14 at the Stadion Wojska Polskiego in Warsaw, Poland.
Australia: 2:45 AM (September 15)
Barbados: 12:45 PM
Belize: 10:45 AM
Botswana: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 1:45 PM
Burundi: 6:45 PM
Cameroon: 7:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM
Eswatini: 6:45 PM
Ethiopia: 7:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Gambia: 4:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 4:45 PM
Guyana: 12:45 PM
India: 10:15 PM
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 11:45 AM
Kenya: 7:45 PM
Lesotho: 6:45 PM
Liberia: 4:45 PM
Malawi: 6:45 PM
Malta: 6:45 PM
Mauritius: 6:45 PM
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Namibia: 6:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
Nigeria: 5:45 PM
Pakistan: 9:45 PM
Philippines: 12:45 AM (September 15)
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Rwanda: 6:45 PM
Sierra Leone: 4:45 PM
Singapore: 12:45 AM (September 15)
Solomon Islands: 3:45 AM (September 15)
South Africa: 6:45 PM
South Sudan: 6:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sri Lanka: 10:15 PM
Sudan: 6:45 PM
Tanzania: 7:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12:45 PM
Uganda: 7:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM (ET)
Zambia: 5:45 PM
Zimbabwe: 5:45 PM
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Celtic: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Stan Sport
Bahamas: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD
Barbados: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Belize: ESPN2
Botswana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Brazil: HBO Max, Space Brazil
Brunei: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 1 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect
Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique
Canada: DAZN
Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, Free
Gambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique
India: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, JioTV
Ireland: BT Sport 4, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, LiveScore App
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 254, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Malawi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN7 Malta
Mauritius: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Mexico: HBO Max, Cinemax
Namibia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: SparkSport
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Pakistan: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1
Philippines: Premier Sports
Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique
Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, DStv Now
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 3
Sri Lanka: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 2
Eswatini: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
United Kingdom: BT Sport 4, BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, Talksport 2 Radio UK
USA: Paramount+ (free trial), ViX
Zambia: SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Zimbabwe: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2