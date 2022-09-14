Sheriff and Manchester United will clash off on Thursday at Stadionul Zimbru in the second matchday of Group A of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Sheriff vs Manchester United: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League in your country

Sheriff will come against Manchester United on Thursday at Stadionul Zimbru on Matchday 2 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Group E. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and DAZN in Canada.

This will be their first overall meeting. Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova and Manchester United of England have never clashed before neither at the Europa League nor at any other European club tournaments.

The game will be played on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the Stadionul Zimbru in Chisinau, Moldova. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever in the new 2022/2023 UEFA Europa League campaign.

Sheriff vs Manchester United: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 1:45 PM

Australia: 2:45 AM (AEST)

Brazil: 1:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM (ET)

France: 6:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 4:00 3M

Ireland: 3:45 PM

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Nigeria: 5:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Russia: 7:45 PM (MSK)

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sudan: 6:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

US: 12:45 PM (ET)

Sheriff vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

France: RMC Sport 2, RMC Sport en direct

Germany: RTL+

Italy: Sky Sport 253, NOW TV, DAZN, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Ireland: BT Sport 2, TalkSport Radio UK, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Mexico: Fox Sports Premium, Star+

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Russia: matchtv.ru, Match! Football 1, Sportbox.ru

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sudan: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

UK: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport 2

US: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, VIX+, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN App