Sheriff will come against Manchester United on Thursday at Stadionul Zimbru on Matchday 2 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Group E. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and DAZN in Canada.
This will be their first overall meeting. Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova and Manchester United of England have never clashed before neither at the Europa League nor at any other European club tournaments.
The game will be played on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the Stadionul Zimbru in Chisinau, Moldova. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever in the new 2022/2023 UEFA Europa League campaign.
Sheriff vs Manchester United: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 1:45 PM
Australia: 2:45 AM (AEST)
Brazil: 1:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM (ET)
France: 6:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 4:00 3M
Ireland: 3:45 PM
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Nigeria: 5:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Russia: 7:45 PM (MSK)
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sudan: 6:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
US: 12:45 PM (ET)
Sheriff vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
France: RMC Sport 2, RMC Sport en direct
Germany: RTL+
Italy: Sky Sport 253, NOW TV, DAZN, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Ireland: BT Sport 2, TalkSport Radio UK, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Mexico: Fox Sports Premium, Star+
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Russia: matchtv.ru, Match! Football 1, Sportbox.ru
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sudan: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
UK: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport 2
US: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, VIX+, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN App