For Matchday 37, Liverpool will visit Southampton looking to continue with chances to fight for the Premier League. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States and Canada.

Liverpool want to continue in the fight for the Premier League, and for that they have no other option than to win in this Matchday 37.

Liverpool want to continue in the fight for the Premier League, and for that they have no other option than to win in this Matchday 37. Manchester City's draw against West Ham meant that the difference was only 4 points, so with a victory that difference would be shortened to 1 with only 1 game remaining. A tie would leave the difference at 3 points, while a defeat would consecrate the “Citizens” as champions.

Southampton, with 40 points, are far from qualifying for the international cups. On the other hand, the results that occurred in the other Matchday 37 games meant that not even losing the two remaining games did they enter the relegation zone, so they really do not play for anything. Without a doubt this will make Liverpool even more favorites.

Southampton vs Liverpool: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Live Stream in the Canada: DAZN

Southampton vs Liverpool: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Southampton vs Liverpool: Storylines and Head-to-Head

As might be expected, Liverpool are big dominators of the statistics between the two teams since in a total of 113 games they have won 58 times, while Southampton have won 31. In addition, there were 24 draws.

The last game between the two took place on November 27, 2021 for Matchday 13. On that occasion it was a 4-0 victory for the "Reds" with goals from Diogo Jota (2), Thiago and Virgil van Dijk.

How to watch or live stream Southampton vs Liverpool in the US and Canada

The game that will be played this Tuesday, May 17 at St. Mary's Stadium for the Matchday 37 of the Premier League between Southampton and Liverpool will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada it can be watched on DAZN. Other options: UNIVERSO NOW, USA Network, UNIVERSO.

Southampton vs Liverpool: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caesars: unsurprisingly Liverpool are the favorite with -265 odds, while Southampton have +650. A tie would finish in a +420 payout.

Caesars Southampton +650 Tie +420 Liverpool -265

*Odds via Caesars