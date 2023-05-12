Spezia and Milan will meet at Stadio Alberto Picco in La Spezia on Matchday 35 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country
This will be their sixth league meeting. No surprises here as AC Milan have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning three games so far; Spezia Calcio have celebrated a victory two times to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on October 5, 2022, when it ended in a toughly-earned 2-1 win for the Rossoneri at home at the San Siro in Milan. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Spezia vs Milan: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
Greece: 7:00 PM
India: 10:30 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 PM
Kenya: 8:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Philippines: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Spezia vs Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+, ESPN
Canada: fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3
Israel: ONE2
Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV6, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Fotball, Discovery+
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 8
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3
United States: Paramount+