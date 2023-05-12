Spezia vs Milan: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

Spezia and Milan will meet at Stadio Alberto Picco in La Spezia on Matchday 35 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country

[Watch Spezia vs Milan online in the US on Paramount+]

This will be their sixth league meeting. No surprises here as AC Milan have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning three games so far; Spezia Calcio have celebrated a victory two times to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on October 5, 2022, when it ended in a toughly-earned 2-1 win for the Rossoneri at home at the San Siro in Milan. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Spezia vs Milan: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 PM

Kenya: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Philippines: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Spezia vs Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+, ESPN

Canada: fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3

Israel: ONE2

Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV6, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Fotball, Discovery+

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 8

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3

United States: Paramount+

