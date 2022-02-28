Tigres UANL take on Cruz Azul at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León in San Nicolás de los Garza for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Tigres UANL and Cruz Azul meet in a Matchweek 8 game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will take place at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León in San Nicolás de los Garza. Los visitors quieren ganar a toda costa. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Tigres UANL have a near perfect winning streak in the 2022 Clausura Tournament with five wins, all of those wins came just after they had dismal results in the first two games of the second phase with a draw and a loss.

Cruz Azul on dangerous terrain but with a positive record of four wins, one draw and two losses and Cruz Azul's most recent game was a loss against Santos Laguna at home, but that recent defeat the team is in good form.

Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul: Date

Tigres UANL and Cruz Azul play for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura on Wednesday, March 2 at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León in San Nicolás de los Garza. The visitors lost a recent game but they have a clear objective which is to try to end the winning streak of the home team.

Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul at the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura

This game for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, Tigres UANL and Cruz Azul at the Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León in San Nicolás de los Garza on Wednesday, March 2, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA

