Tigres UANL are ready to play against Cruz Azul in Matchweek 8 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio Universitario on March 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Tigres UANL won another recent game to further strengthen their winning streak, so far five perfect wins in the second phase of Liga MX. This game against Cruz Azul will be the third home game for Tigres in 2022.

Cruz Azul also have a good record in the 2022 Clausura Tournament but currently they do not have a winning streak. Only two losses for Cruz Azul in the second phase and they lost a recent game against Santos Laguna at home.

Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Universitario, San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico.

Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul: Storylines

Tigres UANL are in good form at the half of the 2022 Clausura Tournament with 5-1-1, their only loss of the second phase was against Puebla 0-2. Tigres UANL's winning streak began on January 23, 2022 against Pumas UNAM 2-1, and the rest of the four wins came against Mazatlan, Guadalajara, Atletico and Juarez. In the first phase of the tournament, in what was the 2021 Apertura, Tigres played in the quarterfinals and lost in the semifinals against Leon in two legs.

Cruz Azul are also in good form with a positive record, but the loss against Santos Laguna left the door open for more defensive mistakes that could be costly for the team. Cruz Azul have two losses in the tournament, both losses at home, the record at home is 2-2 overall.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul in the U.S.

Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul: Predictions And Odds

Tigres UANL are favorites to win at home with 1.95 odds that will pay $195 bucks for a $100 bet at BetMGM, they have a strong winning streak but the visitors are hungry for another victory. Cruz Azul are underdogs at 3.75 odds. The draw is offered at 3.40 odds and the totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Cruz Azul 3.75.

