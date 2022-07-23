Tigres UANL play Atlas for the Matchweek 4 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Tigres UANL are ready to play against Atlas in Matchweek 4 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will be held at Estadio Caliente on July 23, 2022 at 9:00 PM (ET). Little by little the winning streak of the home team is growing. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Tigres UANL left behind what was the first loss of the season for them, after that bad week they won two consecutive games to build a small winning streak with a recent victory at home.

Atlas as defending champions still have a lot to prove but the most recent game was a victory for them against a Liga MX favorite. So far Atlas' record is good with one draw, one win and one loss.

Tigres UANL vs Atlas: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Caliente, Tigres UANL, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Tigres UANL vs Atlas: Times by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Tigres UANL vs Atlas: Storylines

Tigres UANL have a positive record with two wins and one loss. The first game of the season was a loss for them against Cruz Azul at home. But things got better for Tigres UANL in the last two weeks as they won a game on the road against Mazatlan and another at home against Tijuana. They were two easy games, but this game against Atlas will be a test for Tigres UANL's offensive attack.

Atlas won their first game of the 2022 Apertura Tournament against Cruz Azul 3-2 at home. That game was heavy from the first minute, Atlas scored the first goal but Cruz Azul scored the equalizer in the 21th minute and it wasn't until the last 30 minutes of the second half that Atlas was going to score two goals to win the game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Tigres UANL vs Atlas in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Tigres UANL vs Atlas: Predictions And Odds

Tigres UANL are favorites at home with 1.80 odds that will pay $180 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they a have a winning streak and the visitors are winless on the road. Atlas are underdogs with 4.20 odds. The draw is offered at 3.40 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Tigres UANL.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Tigres UANL 1.80 Draw / Totals 3.40 / 2.5 Atlas 4.20

* Odds via BetMGM.