Toluca play Cruz Azul today for the Matchweek 6 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Toluca are ready to play against Cruz Azul in Matchweek 6 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio Nemesio Díez in Toluca today, February 20, 2022 at 7:05 PM (ET). Two teams with good records. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Toluca have a winning streak of three consecutive weeks with a recent victory against Atletico San Luis on the road that is a sample of the team's strong and smart defensive work in the second phase of Liga MX.

Cruz Azul started the 2022 Clausura Tournament with a winning streak but it all ended at home with a recent loss against Necaxa in what was a disappointing loss after winning two consecutive games at home in 2022.

Toluca vs Cruz Azul: Match Information

Date: Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Time: 7:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Nemesio Díez, Toluca, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Toluca vs Cruz Azul: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:05 PM

CT: 6:05 PM

MT: 5:05 PM

PT: 4:05 PM

Toluca vs Cruz Azul: Storylines

Toluca want the second phase of Liga MX to be better than the first where they had a positive record but in the end it did not give them the opportunity to play in the Liguilla, the team lost against Pumas UNAM in the reclassification 1-2. But 2022 started with a loss for Toluca, it was difficult to assimilate losing against the same team that eliminated them in the reclassification, Pumas UNAM, but after that loss Toluca won three games against Santos, Mazatlan and Atletico San Luis.

Cruz Azul did not have bad results in the 2021 Apertura Tournament, only that the team drew too many games and that was not enough to qualify for the tournament playoffs. They tried to win against Monterrey in the reclassification but the team lost 1-4 at home. But things are better for Cruz Azul in 2022 as the team won three of the first four games in the second phase of the tournament and drew a game against Monterrey 2-2 on the road.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Toluca vs Cruz Azul in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by: FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are UniMás, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, TUDN App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Toluca vs Cruz Azul: Predictions And Odds

Toluca are underdogs at home with +213 moneylinet at FanDuel, they have a current winning streak that could be advantageous against the recently lost visitors. Cruz Azul are also underdogs with +141 moneyline. The draw is offered at +233 odds and the totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: OVER 2.5.



FanDuel Toluca +213 Draw / Totals +233 / 2.5 Cruz Azul +141

* Odds via FanDuel.