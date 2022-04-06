Toluca play Monterrey today at the Estadio Nemesio Díez for the Matchweek 13 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Toluca are ready to play against Monterrey in Matchweek 13 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio Nemesio Díez today, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). Two teams struggling to keep their standing spots. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Toluca are in a relatively good position in the standings of the 2022 Clausura Tournament with a record of 5-1-5, the team is in the playoff zone and with a couple more wins they could be more confident to play in the postseason.

Monterrey are also in a good spot in the standings with a positive record of 4-3-3 in the 8th spot on the table. Monterrey lost a recent winning streak with a loss against Tigres UANL 0-2 on the road.

Toluca vs Monterrey: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Nemesio Díez, Toluca, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Toluca vs Monterrey: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Toluca vs Monterrey: Storylines

Toluca lost most of the games in March, a single victory on March 5 against Necaxa on the road 0-1. The rest of the three matchweeks were losses for Toluca in March against America, Pachuca, and Tijuana. The team hasn't had a winning streak since January 2022. Toluca's most recent game was a 2-1 win against Puebla at home.

Monterrey had a good winning streak of three consecutive games before the loss against Tigres UANL on the road. Those three wins prior to the loss gave the team a better spot in the standings as they hadn't won a game in the 2022 Clausura Tournament since January. After this game against Toluca the team returns home to play against Santos Laguna.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Toluca vs Monterrey in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Toluca vs Monterrey: Predictions And Odds

Toluca are underdogs at home with 3.20 odds that will pay $320 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they will fight to climb up a spot in the standings against the visitors. Monterrey are favorites to win at 2.05 odds. The draw is offered at 3.70 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Monterrey 2.05.

BetMGM Toluca 3.20 Draw / Totals 3.70 / 2.5 Monterrey 2.05

* Odds via BetMGM.