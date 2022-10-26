Tottenham and Sporting Lisbon meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The home team knows that this game will be easier than expected but the visitors want to fight for the second spot. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+ (7-day free trial)
Tottenham are the leaders within Group D with a record of 2-1-1 and 7 points, but Sporting Lisbon and Marseille also have the same number of points. Tottenham know that they cannot afford to lose this game.
Sporting Lisbon lost a recent game against Marseille 0-2 at home, it was a humiliating loss but they still have time to fight in the next two games to reach the next stage.
Tottenham vs Sporting Lisbon: Kick-Off Time
Tottenham and Sporting Lisbon play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, October 26 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM October 27
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM October 27
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 2:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM October 27
Indonesia: 3:00 AM October 27
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Japan: 4:00 AM October 27
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM October 27
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM October 27
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 10:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Senegal: 7:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM October 27
South Africa: 9:00 PM
South Korea: 4:00 AM October 27
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
Tottenham vs Sporting Lisbon: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Fox Sports 2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 4
Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
Ecuador: ESPN3, Star+
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 6
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
India: SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 3, JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Ireland: BT Sport 3, BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, LiveScore App
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 255, Mediaset Infinity
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Japan: WOWOW Cinema
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 4
Portugal: TVI, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, TVI Player
Qatar: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 5
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 8, Blue Sport
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Tunisia: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3
Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD
United Kingdom: BT Sport Ultimate, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3
United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial), ViX+