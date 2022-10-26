Tottenham take on Sporting Lisbon at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Tottenham and Sporting Lisbon meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The home team knows that this game will be easier than expected but the visitors want to fight for the second spot. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+ (7-day free trial)

Tottenham are the leaders within Group D with a record of 2-1-1 and 7 points, but Sporting Lisbon and Marseille also have the same number of points. Tottenham know that they cannot afford to lose this game.

Sporting Lisbon lost a recent game against Marseille 0-2 at home, it was a humiliating loss but they still have time to fight in the next two games to reach the next stage.

Tottenham vs Sporting Lisbon: Kick-Off Time

Tottenham and Sporting Lisbon play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, October 26 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM October 27

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM October 27

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM October 27

Indonesia: 3:00 AM October 27

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Japan: 4:00 AM October 27

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM October 27

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM October 27

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM October 27

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Korea: 4:00 AM October 27

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Tottenham vs Sporting Lisbon: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Fox Sports 2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 4

Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Ecuador: ESPN3, Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 6

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

India: SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 3, JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Ireland: BT Sport 3, BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, LiveScore App

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 255, Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Japan: WOWOW Cinema

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 4

Portugal: TVI, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, TVI Player

Qatar: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 5

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 8, Blue Sport

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Tunisia: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

United Kingdom: BT Sport Ultimate, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3

United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial), ViX+