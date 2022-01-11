The Konyaspor defender was driving on a motorway when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed. Calik was only 27-years-old.

Turkish soccer is in shock with the sudden death of Ahmet Yılmaz Calik, the 8-time capped player who died while driving on a motorway. The defender lost control of the vehicle and crashed at around 9AM local time. It is reported that the car was overturned and despite emergency workers rushing to the scene, Calik was pronounced dead at the scene.

Calik was driving the car by himself and was living the dream playing for Konyaspor before that for Turkish giants Galatasaray, playing 36 times between 2017-2020. Calik won 4 titles in his career where he played entirely in Turkey.

All three clubs Calik played for have issued statements regarding his passing, and Turkey's youth and sports minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu stated: "I have learned with deep regret that our national football player Ahmet Calik, who plays for Konyaspor, passed away in a traffic accident on the Ankara - Nigde highway. May God have mercy on the late Ahmet Calik, who also served in our national team. My condolences to his family, Konyaspor and the entire football community."

Ahmet Yılmaz Calik dead at 27

Konyaspor, Calik’s final club tweeted: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our football player Ahmet Calik, who has won the love of our fans and our city since the first day he came to our Konyaspor. Condolences to all of us, especially to the family of our football player Ahmet Calik.”

Ahmet Yılmaz Calik played for Turkey in the 2016 Euro competition and played on the youth national team since the U-16’s until the senior team.