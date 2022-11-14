UAE will play against Argentina in what will be an international friendly game. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

In a warm-up friendly for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Argentina will visit UAE. Here you can find all you need to know about this friendly game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

There are only a few days left for the start of the World Cup, and of course all the teams want to get to the most demanding tournament in the world of soccer in the best possible way. And for that, nothing better than a friendly, which will have to be so close to the start of Qatar 2022 because activity in several leagues ended last weekend.

On one side will be Argentina, who will share group C along with Poland, Saudi Arabia and Mexico. Although they are the main favorites to advance to the round of 16 as leaders, they should not be overconfident and for them they seek to prepare in the best way. For UAE, it will be the opportunity to play against a strong team with future commitments in mind.

UAE vs Argentina: Date

This international friendly match between UAE and Argentina at the Al Jazira Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE will be played this Wednesday, November 16 at 10:30 AM (ET).

UAE vs Argentina: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 AM

CT: 9:30 AM

MT: 8:30 AM

PT: 7:30 AM

TV channel in the US to watch UAE vs Argentina

UAE and Argentina will play this international friendly match on Wednesday, November 16 at 10:30 AM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.

