UAE and Australia face each other looking to reach the playoffs against Conmebol's rival. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

UAE will face Australia in search of reaching the playoffs against Conmebol's rival. Here you will find all the information you want to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. The game will be broadcast in the US on Paramount + (free trial).

It will be an all or nothing matchup. The loser will be out of the World Cup definitively, while the winners will have the chance to fight to go to Qatar against the fifth best team in Conmebol, Peru. For this reason, this game will be of great interest: neither of them wants to be left out after having come so far.

On the one hand, there will be the UAE, who are looking to reach their second World Cup in history (they only participated in Italy 1990), while Australia in this century are regular World Cup participants and in fact, if they qualify, they would play their sixth World Cup and fifth consecutively. Although, of course, for that they have to win this game and then beat Peru.

UAE vs Australia: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Al Rayyan Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Live Stream: Paramount +

UAE vs Australia: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

UAE vs Australia: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Considering Australia's recent addition to the Asian Football Confederation, it's not surprising that there aren't too many games between these two rivals (typically rivals from the same confederation have met each other more times). In total there are 6 games, in which Australia obtained 3 wins, with 2 draws and 1 win for the United Arab Emirates.

The last confrontation that took place between the two was in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Asian Cup, more precisely on January 25 of that year. On that occasion, the UAE won the only victory in their history against Australia, defeating them 1-0 with a goal from Ali Mabkhout and thus reaching the semifinals of that Cup.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free UAE vs Australia in the US

This game between UAE and Australia to be played this Tuesday, June 7 at 2:00 PM (ET) for the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League game, will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial).

UAE vs Australia: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Australia are the favorite with 1.78 odds, while UAE have 4.60. A tie would finish in a 3.40 payout.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM UAE 4.60 Tie 3.40 Australia 1.78

*Odds via BetMGM