UCLA take on Clemson at Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament Second Round. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

UCLA and Clemson meet in the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament Second Round. This game will take place at Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington . The home team lost a recent big game, but they are ready to walk the road to the big title. Here is all the detailed information about this College Soccer game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Tigers were unable to stop Syracuse during the ACC Championship game, they lost that game 0-2 and the worst thing was that that game was the end of a five game winning streak.

The Bruins won the PAC-12 Championship game against California Baptist 2-1, the game was tied during the first half, but the Bruins scored the winning goal at the 69th minute by Kevin Diaz.

UCLA vs Clemson: Date

UCLA and Clemson play for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament Second Round on Sunday, November 20 at Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington. The Tigers are itching for a win after losing a big game, but the visitors know what it's like to win during the postseason.

UCLA vs Clemson: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch UCLA vs Clemson at the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament Second Round

This game for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament Second Round, UCLA and Clemson at the Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington on Sunday, November 20, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN+

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here