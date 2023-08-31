What a difference a transfer window makes, just 3 months ago Malik Tillman was considered one of Glasgow Rangers best players. The USMNT winger’s numbers don’t lie, scoring 12 goals in 43 games for the Scottish giants.

Since Tillman was on loan from Bayern Munich the chances that Rangers could keep him were slim, Tillman had interest from clubs in England and Germany in the summer before settling on a loan to Dutch side PSV.

As luck would have it PSV were drawn against Rangers for a chance to enter the UEFA Champions League group stage and since the match did not go according to plan for Rangers, Tillman was the brunt of abuse by one supporter.

Malik Tillman gets sent ugly message by Rangers fan

In the two-leg series between PSV and Rangers the end result was a staggering 7-3 aggregate. Tillman would enter in the second half of leg 2 and help PSV close out the match on Wednesday evening where the game ended 5-1.

For PSV they are now in the UEFA Champions League group stage while for Rangers it will be another Europa League run.

On Instagram Malik Tillman uploaded a story of a fan who during his time at Rangers was full of “love” only to send him a message last night stating that the American was a “Nazi” and he wished death on the 21-year-old.

Tillman’s response to the online hate was, “From this to this” showcasing how things change in soccer. Next up for the American is a call up by the USMNT for friendly matches against Uzbekistan and Oman September 9 and 12, 2023.