Venezuela vs Peru: Predictions, odds and how to watch the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022 in the US

Venezuela and Peru meet in the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022. This game will take place at Estadio Olímpico de la UCV in Caracas on November 16, 2021 at 4:00 PM (ET). Strong defense at home.Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

Venezuela are in the last place of the standings with only 7 points, they have just won two games of the 13 games played in the South American Qualifiers. The most recent result for Venezuela was a 0-1 loss to Ecuador.

Peru are playing better after two poor results at the start of the qualifiers in 2020, but the most recent game for the Peruvians was a 0-1 loss to Argentina on the road. They have not won against Venezuela since September.

Venezuela vs Peru: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Time: 4:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Olímpico de la UCV, Caracas, Venezuela.

Venezuela vs Peru: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Venezuela vs Peru: Storylines

Venezuela has negative numbers in the standings with two wins, one draw and ten losses with two recent losses against Ecuador and Chile. The most recent positive result for Venezuela was a victory against Ecuador 2-1 at home. In that game the Venezuelans scored the second goal of the game in the 45th minute by Machis, after the halftime they scored again in the 64th minute to win.

Peru easily won at home 3-0 against Bolivia in a game that was sentenced in the first half. The first goal of the game was scored by Lapadula in the 9th minute, Cueva in the 31th minute and finally Peña in the 39th minute. After the first half the Peruvians held off Bolivia's attack to earn another three points in the 2022 South American Qualifiers.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Venezuela vs Peru in the U.S.

This game of the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022 will be available in multiple channels in the United States, to watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone and tune in: Fubo Sports Network

Venezuela vs Peru: Predictions And Odds

Venezuela at home are underdogs with +240 moneyline at FanDuel, they play better at home but wins at home during qualifiers. Peru are underdogs with +130 moneyline, the draw is offered at +200 odds. The best pick for this Soccer game is: Over 2.5.



FanDuel Venezuela +240 Draw / Totals +200 / 2.5 Peru +130

* Odds via FanDuel