Verona will host Juventus at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona on Matchday 14 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on Paramount+ in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.
This will be their 63rd league meeting. No surprises here as Juventus have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 34 games so far; Hellas Verona have celebrated a victory 12 times to this day, and the remaining 16 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on February 6, 2022, and ended in a comfortable 2-0 win for the Bianconeri in the previous 2021-22 Serie A season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Verona vs Juventus: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Australia: 3:30 AM (Friday)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Cameroon: 5:30 PM (ET)
Canada: 12:30 PM
Costa Rica: 10:30 AM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Ecuador: 12:30 PM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 11:30 PM
Iran: 8:00 PM
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Israel: 6:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Japan: 1:30 AM
Kenya: 7:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Morocco: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 5:30 AM
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Qatar: 7:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Senegal: 4:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM
South Africa: 6:30 PM
South Korea: 1:30 AM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 3M
Tanzania: 7:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12:30 PM
Tunisia: 4:30 PM
Uganda: 6:30 PM
UAE: 7:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Verona vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4, Star+
Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: ESPN Norte, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: ESPN, Star+, ESPN2
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
India: Voot Select, Sports18
Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
Iran: STARZPLAY
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App
Israel: ONE2
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, DAZN, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio
Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Korea Republic: SPOTV ON
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland, Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Qatar: STARZPLAY
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Senegal: SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Spain: #Vamos
Sweden: C More Fotball, C More Sweden, Discovery+
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport 1
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean
Tunisia: STARZPLAY
Uganda: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com
United States: Paramount+