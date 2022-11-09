Verona and Juventus will clash off on Thursday at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in the 14th round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Verona vs Juventus: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

Verona will host Juventus at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona on Matchday 14 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on Paramount+ in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their 63rd league meeting. No surprises here as Juventus have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 34 games so far; Hellas Verona have celebrated a victory 12 times to this day, and the remaining 16 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on February 6, 2022, and ended in a comfortable 2-0 win for the Bianconeri in the previous 2021-22 Serie A season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Verona vs Juventus: Kick-off Time

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Verona vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming

