Villarreal will host Liverpool today at the Estadio de la Ceramica for the second leg of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League semifinals. Find here how and where to watch or stream live online free this decisive UCL game in different parts of the world.

The wait is over. The first finalist of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League will be decided in today's match between Villarreal and Liverpool at the Estadio de la Ceramica. Check out the time of this exciting second round UCL semifinal soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free from different parts of the world. For example, if you are in the US, you can watch it live in English or Spanish on FuboTV (free trial), and on Paramount+ (free trial), while if you live in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

Villarreal know they have a difficult challenge. Despite playing at home in front of their fans, Unai Emery's team will have to recover from the 2-0 defeat at Anfield and turn the series around against none other than Liverpool, considered one of the best teams in the world today.

Jurgen Klopp's side, on the other hand, will try to seal the victory and reach the UEFA Champions League final again after three years. Liverpool took the lead of the semifinal series at home thanks to a 2-0 victory with goals scored by Pervis Estupiñan (OG) and Sadio Mane.

Villarreal vs Liverpool: Start time

Algeria: 8:00 PM

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (Wednesday)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Bulgaria: 10:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Czech Republic: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

Finland: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

Hungary: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 7:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Romania: 10:00 PM

Russia: 10:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Turkey: 10:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

US: 3:00 PM (ET)

Villarreal vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Algeria: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 1, Proximus Pickx, VTM 2, Club RTL

Brazil: Estádio TNT Sports, HBO Max, GUIGO, TNT Brasil, SBT, TNT Go

Bulgaria: MAX Sport 3

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Czech Republic: Premier Sport 2

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Finland: C More Sport 1, C More Suomi

France: Free, RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ Sport

Germany: Amazon Prime Video

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD

Hungary: M4 Sports

India: SONY TEN 2, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Ireland: BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BBC Radio 5 Live, RTE Player, RTE 2, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport 2

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K, Canale 5, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Mexico: TNT Go, HBO Max, TNT Sports

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1, IPLA

Portugal: TVI, TVI Player, Eleven Sports 1

Qatar: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Romania: Digi Online, Digi Sport 1 Romania, Orange TV Go, Prima Sport 1, Orange Sport 1 Romania

Russia: Sportbox.ru, Матч! Футбол 1, matchtv.ru, Матч!

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Canal+ Sport, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1, RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport 3

Turkey: TV8, Exxen

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate, TalkSport Radio UK

US: FuboTV (English or Spanish, free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), TUDN USA, Univision, TUDNxtra, SiriusXM FC, TUDN App, CBS, Univision NOW, TUDN.com