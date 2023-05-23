Aucas and Racing Club meet in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place today at Estadio Cooprogreso Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda in Quito. The home team has two losses but with enough time to climb spots. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Aucas vs Racing Club online free in the US on Fubo]

Aucas lost two games in Group A against Racing 2-3 and Ñublense 1-2, while their only victory was against a big team like Flamengo 2-1 at home.

Racing Club are undefeated, they have a winning record of 2-1 overall, the most recent result for them was a draw against Flamengo at home.

When will Aucas vs Racing Club be played?

Aucas and Racing Club play for the 2023 Copa Libertadores today, May 23 at Estadio Cooprogreso Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda in Quito. The home team need to win to get more points, but the visitors are lethal playing on the road.

Aucas vs Racing Club: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Aucas vs Racing Club in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, Aucas and Racing Club at the Estadio Cooprogreso Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda in Quito today, May 23, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS XTRA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.