Deportivo Pereira and Independiente del Valle meet today in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place at Estadio Hernán Ramírez Villegas in Pereira. The Colombians had to fight until the end to reach the knockout stage. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Deportivo Pereira are in the knockout stage by very little, they finished in the second spot of the Group F standings with 8 points, they had a record of 2-2-2.

Independiente del Valle are the only Ecuadorian team in the knockout stage, they won their Group E standings with 12 points, one point more than Argentinos Juniors, but the Ecuadorians lost two games during that stage.

When will Deportivo Pereira vs Independiente del Valle be played?

Deportivo Pereira and Independiente del Valle play for the 2023 Copa Libertadores on Wednesday, August 2 at Estadio Hernán Ramírez Villegas in Pereira. The Ecuadorians are favorites and it is likely that they will win on the road.

Deportivo Pereira vs Independiente del Valle: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Deportivo Pereira vs Independiente del Valle in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, Deportivo Pereira and Independiente del Valle at the Estadio Hernán Ramírez Villegas in Pereira on Wednesday, August 2, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo and other options to watch this game in the US is beIN SPORTS CONNECT.