Guadeloupe and Guatemala meet in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup . This game will take place at Red Bull Arena in Harrison. This will be one of the tightest games during Independence Day. Here is all the detailed information about this Gold Cup game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Guadeloupe vs Guatemala online free in the US on Fubo]

Guadeloupe are in a good situation with 4 points, they won a recent game against Cuba 4-1 and before that victory Guadeloupe tied the first game of Group D against Canada 2-2.

Guatemala are in the second spot with 4 points, they tied a recent big game against Canada 0-0, they must win this game to prevent the Canadians from stealing their second spot as they will play and probably win against Cuba.

When will Guadeloupe vs Guatemala be played?

Guadeloupe and Guatemala play for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Tuesday, July 4 at Red Bull Arena in Harrison. Guadalupeños have scored 6 goals for, while Guatemala only have 1 goal for.

Guadeloupe vs Guatemala: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

How to watch Guadeloupe vs Guatemala in the US

This game for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup , Guadeloupe and Guatemala at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison on Tuesday, July 4, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, Univision NOW, UniMás, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, TUDN USA.