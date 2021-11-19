Watford and Manchester United will clash off on Saturday at Vicarage Road in the 12th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Manchester United will visit Watford at Vicarage Road in Watford in the 12th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 10:00 AM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Premier League soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online.

This will be their 15th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of 12 games so far; Watford have celebrated a victory only twice to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on February 23, 2020, when the Red Devils grabbed a 3-0 home win at the Old Trafford in Manchester in a 2020/2021 Premier League match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Watford vs Manchester United: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM (ET)

Location: Vicarage Road, London

Watford vs Manchester United: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

Watford vs Manchester United: Storylines

Watford have been off to a disappointing start to the Premier League season. In their last five fixtures, they have won only once, while losing four times (LLWLL). Meanwhile, Manchester United have been in a similar form, as they have suffered three defeats in the last five matches. In addition to that, they have managed to win and draw one game (LWLLD).

The Hornets currently sit in 17th place in the Premier League with 10 points in 11 matches so far. On the other hand, the Red Devils are placed 11 positions above them, in sixth place of the Premier League table with 17 points won in 11 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to January 28, 1950, when Manchester United managed to celebrate a 1-0 victory in the FA Cup. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 12.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Watford vs Manchester United in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 12 game between Watford and Manchester United, to be played on Saturday, at the Vicarage Road in London, will be broadcasted on Peacock in the United States.

Watford vs Manchester United: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Manchester United. FanDuel see them as the lone favorites and thus, they have given them -200 odds to grab another win in the season. The home side Watford have a whopping +500 odds to cause an upset on the weekend, while a tie would result in a +300 payout.

FanDuel Watford +500 Tie +300 Manchester United -200

* Odds via FanDuel