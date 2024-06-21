Reports out of Italy indicate that Weston McKennie was not keen on returning to the Premier League and has received interest from two clubs, one of which is an MLS club.

Weston McKennie snubs move to return to Premier League and has wild MLS transfer on table

Weston McKennie, one of the top players on the USMNT, is set to participate in the Copa America, where the US will face Bolivia in their opening match on Sunday.

This summer, drama surrounds the Juventus midfielder regarding his future, as talks of a contract renewal with Juventus have stalled once again.

Juventus reportedly considered a solution involving a transfer and trade deal to bring Douglas Luiz to the club, but McKennie turned down a move to Aston Villa due to salary demands.

What kind of salary is Weston McKennie seeking?

According to Forza Juventus, McKennie is demanding an annual salary of 5 million euros, approximately two million more than his current earnings. Juventus is hesitant to meet McKennie’s salary demand, although the midfielder remains under contract until next season after an impressive campaign, finishing among the team’s top assist providers.

Manuel Ugarte #6 of Uruguay has the ball knocked away by Weston McKennie #8 of USA during the first half of the friendly matchat Children’s Mercy Park on June 05, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas.

A surprising development emerged on Thursday: MLS club FC Cincinnati is reportedly willing to pay a $15 million transfer fee to acquire McKennie.

Additionally, there is speculation that Napoli, now managed by Antonio Conte, is interested in the American midfielder and could make a move.