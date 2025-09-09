What happens if Venezuela win, tie or lose vs Colombia today, September 9, at Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Venezuela enter Matchday 18 with the important task of securing their place in the playoffs for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Although they have a lineup of impact players, their inconsistency has played a dirty trick on them, putting their place in the tournament at risk. In addition, La Vinotinto face a challenging road ahead as they take on Colombia in their final CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup Qualifiers match.

After clinching their spot with a victory over Bolivia, Colombia face La Vinotinto with less urgency to win. However, the intense rivalry between these teams promises a fiercely competitive match. Los Cafeteros aim to sharpen their form, offering players like Juan Fernando Quintero an opportunity to regain their stride following his standout performance last game.

Despite their recent defeat, Venezuela leverage the advantage of playing at home, where they have consistently showcased their competitive spirit. Head coach Fernando Batista has guided the team to evolve collectively with each match, setting its sights firmly on victory. The dynamic presence of Salomon Rondon and Jefferson Savarino promises to be a game-changer, especially following its impactful performances in the last two home games at Maturin Stadium.

What happens if Venezuela beat Colombia in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today?

If Venezuela triumph over Colombia, they will secure a playoff spot for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, setting the stage to compete for their inaugural appearance in the tournament. Such a victory would also break their eight-game winless streak against Los Cafeteros. Nestor Lorenzo’s squad remains unchanged, having already sealed its World Cup berth by defeating Bolivia.

What happens if Venezuela and Colombia tie in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today?

Should Venezuela and Colombia draw today, both sides will earn one point. La Vinotinto would still have a pathway to the playoffs, but they would need Bolivia to either draw or lose their match. A victory for La Verde, however, would officially eliminate Venezuela from 2026 World Cup contention.

What happens if Venezuela lose to Colombia in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today?

In case Venezuela lose to Colombia, they still have a chance to retain their playoff spot. They would need Bolivia to lose against Brazil today since La Vinotinto hold a one-point advantage. If La Verde draw, Venezuela would claim the spot due to their superior goal differential, with a 12-goal lead. However, Fernando Batista’s team’s hopes would be dashed if Bolivia secure a victory in today’s match.