Trending topics:
Saudi Pro League

Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Feiha live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League

CR7’s Al Nassr will face Al Feiha for the Matchday 19 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

By Leonardo Herrera

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Al Nassr are set to take on Al Feiha in a Matchday 19 clash of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. Fans in the United States can watch the action live, with coverage available on various broadcasting platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated matchup.

[Watch Al Nassr vs Al Feiha online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Al Nassr have been steadily closing the gap with leaders Al Hilal and Al Ittihad, but the distance remains significant, with the latter two teams holding an 8-point lead over Al Nassr‘s 38 points. With three consecutive wins under their belt, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates are eager to extend that streak and inch closer to the top.

Their next challenge comes against Al Feiha, who sit in 13th place, just two points above the relegation zone. For Al Feiha, securing at least a point is crucial to avoid falling into a precarious position in the standings.

Advertisement

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Feiha match be played?

Al Nassr play against Al Feiha for the Matchday 19 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League this Friday, February 7. The action is set to kick off at 10:20 AM (ET).

Carlo Ancelotti names the greatest soccer player of all time

see also

Carlo Ancelotti names the greatest soccer player of all time

Al Nassr vs Al Feiha: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:20 AM

CT: 9:20 AM

MT: 8:20 AM

PT: 7:20 AM

Cristiano Ronaldo boldly explains why he’s better than Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, and Pele

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo boldly explains why he’s better than Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, and Pele

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Feiha in the USA

Catch this 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Nassr and Al Feiha live in the USA, streaming on Fubo with a free trialOther options: FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer Plus.

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Joe Burrow sends clear message after an stellar year with Bengals
NFL

Joe Burrow sends clear message after an stellar year with Bengals

Micah Parsons reveals what he would do to bring Myles Garrett to the Cowboys
NFL

Micah Parsons reveals what he would do to bring Myles Garrett to the Cowboys

Tom Brady’s four NFL MVP votes surface, with Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen leading his picks
NFL

Tom Brady’s four NFL MVP votes surface, with Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen leading his picks

Snoop Dogg jokes about Bill Belichick’s girlfriend age and pokes fun at the Cowboys
NFL

Snoop Dogg jokes about Bill Belichick’s girlfriend age and pokes fun at the Cowboys

Better Collective Logo