Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Feiha live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Al Nassr are set to take on Al Feiha in a Matchday 19 clash of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. Fans in the United States can watch the action live, with coverage available on various broadcasting platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated matchup.

[Watch Al Nassr vs Al Feiha online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Al Nassr have been steadily closing the gap with leaders Al Hilal and Al Ittihad, but the distance remains significant, with the latter two teams holding an 8-point lead over Al Nassr‘s 38 points. With three consecutive wins under their belt, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates are eager to extend that streak and inch closer to the top.

Their next challenge comes against Al Feiha, who sit in 13th place, just two points above the relegation zone. For Al Feiha, securing at least a point is crucial to avoid falling into a precarious position in the standings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Feiha match be played?

Al Nassr play against Al Feiha for the Matchday 19 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League this Friday, February 7. The action is set to kick off at 10:20 AM (ET).

see also Carlo Ancelotti names the greatest soccer player of all time

Al Nassr vs Al Feiha: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:20 AM

CT: 9:20 AM

MT: 8:20 AM

PT: 7:20 AM

see also Cristiano Ronaldo boldly explains why he’s better than Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, and Pele

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Feiha in the USA

Catch this 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Nassr and Al Feiha live in the USA, streaming on Fubo with a free trial. Other options: FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer Plus.