Where to watch Benfica vs Qarabag in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Benfica face off against Qarabag in the league stage Matchday 1 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Benfica vs Qarabag online in the US on Fubo]

After surviving a grueling playoff series against Fenerbahce, Benfica demonstrated the resilience needed to reach the Champions League league stage, and now the Portuguese side is focused on securing a spot in the knockout rounds.

Their first test comes against Qarabag, a team eager to make its mark on Europe’s biggest stage. The Azerbaijani club will aim for a landmark victory, but Benfica’s experience and international pedigree make them a formidable challenge in this crucial opener.

When will the Benfica vs Qarabag match be played?

Benfica will face Qarabag this Tuesday, September 16, in the league stage Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Olexiy Kashchuk of Qarabag – Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Benfica vs Qarabag: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Benfica vs Qarabag in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Benfica and Qarabag. Catch all the action live on Fubo. Other options: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, ViX.