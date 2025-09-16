Trending topics:
Champions League

Where to watch Benfica vs Qarabag in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Benfica take on Qarabag in the League stage Matchday 1 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. Find here the kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Nicolas Otamendi of SL Benfica
© Gualter Fatia/Getty ImagesNicolas Otamendi of SL Benfica

Benfica face off against Qarabag in the league stage Matchday 1 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Benfica vs Qarabag online in the US on Fubo]

After surviving a grueling playoff series against Fenerbahce, Benfica demonstrated the resilience needed to reach the Champions League league stage, and now the Portuguese side is focused on securing a spot in the knockout rounds.

Their first test comes against Qarabag, a team eager to make its mark on Europe’s biggest stage. The Azerbaijani club will aim for a landmark victory, but Benfica’s experience and international pedigree make them a formidable challenge in this crucial opener.

Advertisement

When will the Benfica vs Qarabag match be played?

Benfica will face Qarabag this Tuesday, September 16, in the league stage Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Olexiy Kashchuk of Qarabag – Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Olexiy Kashchuk of Qarabag – Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Advertisement

Benfica vs Qarabag: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Benfica vs Qarabag in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Benfica and Qarabag. Catch all the action live on FuboOther options: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Where to watch Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Where to watch Athletic Club vs Arsenal in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Athletic Club vs Arsenal in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Mike Tomlin confirms that Aaron Rodgers will lose two teammates when the Steelers face the Patriots
NFL

Mike Tomlin confirms that Aaron Rodgers will lose two teammates when the Steelers face the Patriots

Better Collective Logo