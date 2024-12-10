Where to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs Celtic live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Dinamo Zagreb will face off against Celtic in a Matchday 6 showdown in the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans across the USA can tune in for all the action, with full details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available to ensure no one misses a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Dinamo Zagreb vs Celtic online in the US on Paramount+]

Dinamo Zagreb face a crucial showdown today in the preliminary round after rebounding from a tough 9-2 loss to Bayern Munich earlier in the campaign. The Croatian side still depend on themselves, but must secure all three points to advance.

On the other hand, Celtic find themselves in a similarly precarious position, sitting just one point ahead of Zagreb with eight points. A victory is equally essential for the Scottish club, setting the stage for an intense clash between two teams desperate for a win.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Dinamo Zagreb vs Celtic match be played?

Dinamo Zagreb will face Celtic this Tuesday, December 10, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 6 clash set to kick off at 12:45 PM (ET).

Advertisement

Luka Stojkovic of Dinamo Zagreb – IMAGO / Pixsell

Advertisement

Dinamo Zagreb vs Celtic: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

How to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs Celtic in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League clash between Dinamo Zagreb and Celtic, with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Fans can catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+, with additional viewing options available on ViX.