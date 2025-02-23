Trending topics:
Where to watch Inter de Limeira vs Santos live in the USA: 2025 Campeonato Paulista

Neymar’s Santos will visit Inter de Limeira for the Matchday 12 of the 2025 Campeonato Paulista. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the game in the USA, including kickoff times and full broadcast details for TV and streaming.

By Leonardo Herrera

Neymar of Santos
© Alexandre Schneider/Getty ImagesNeymar of Santos

Inter de Limeira will face off against Santos in the Matchday 12 of the 2025 Campeonato Paulista. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, here’s everything you need to know to catch the action in the United States and get set for kickoff.

The final round of the Campeonato Paulista‘s regular phase is shaping up to be a thrilling finish in Group B, with all four teams still in the hunt for qualification. Santos lead the pack with 15 points, just one ahead of Bragantino and three clear of Guarani and Portuguesa, giving them the best shot at securing top spot.

With a draw, Neymar‘s Santos will guarantee their qualification, but a victory would see them finish in first place. Their opponents, Inter de Limeira, are already eliminated but will be eager to play spoilers, looking to knock off the high-flying Santos in what promises to be an intense showdown.

When will the Inter de Limeira vs Santos match be played?

Inter de Limeira take on Santos in the Matchday 12 of the 2025 Campeonato Paulista this Sunday, February 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 PM (ET).

Inter de Limeira vs Santos: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch Inter de Limeira vs Santos in the USA

This Campeonato Paulista clash between Inter de Limeira and Santos will be available for viewers in the USA on Fanatiz USA.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

