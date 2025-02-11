Where to watch Juventus vs PSV live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Juventus and PSV will square off in the first leg of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League round of 32. Fans in the USA can find kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options here to make sure they don’t miss a second of this highly anticipated showdown.

[Watch Juventus vs PSV online in the US on Paramount+]

Juventus enter the Round of 32 after a tough loss to Benfica in their final group-stage match, a defeat that didn’t impact their qualification but was still a painful setback given their hopes of advancing directly.

Now, they face a difficult challenge against PSV, a team that has proven its quality in this Champions League campaign, notably as the only side to defeat Liverpool. While the Bianconeri secured a win over the Dutch club on Matchday 1, this matchup presents different circumstances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Juventus vs PSV match be played?

Juventus play against PSV this Tuesday, February 11, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 32. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Walter Benitez of PSV – Lars Baron/Getty Images

Advertisement

Juventus vs PSV: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

see also Former Juventus star David Trezeguet chooses the greatest soccer player of all time

How to watch Juventus vs PSV in the USA

Get ready for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League clash between Juventus and PSV. Catch all the action live on Paramount+, with extended coverage also available on ViX.