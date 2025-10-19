Where to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Liverpool will face off against Manchester United in a Matchday 8 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

One of Europe’s most anticipated matchups takes center stage this weekend as Liverpool and Manchester United renew their storied rivalry in the latest edition of the English Derby. Liverpool enter the clash after back-to-back losses that knocked them off the top spot in the Premier League.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have experienced an inconsistent season but knows that a statement win over their historic rivals could spark a much-needed turnaround and inject new life into their campaign.

When will the Liverpool vs Manchester United match be played?

Liverpool take on Manchester United this Sunday, October 19, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 8. Kickoff is set for 11:30 AM (ET).

Bryan Mbeumo of Manchester United – Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester United in the USA on Fubo. Other options: USA Network, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.