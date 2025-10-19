Trending topics:
Where to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Liverpool will face Manchester United in a Matchday 8 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch via TV and streaming.

By Leonardo Herrera

Conor Bradley of Liverpool
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesConor Bradley of Liverpool

Liverpool will face off against Manchester United in a Matchday 8 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

Watch Liverpool vs Manchester United online in the US on Fubo

One of Europe’s most anticipated matchups takes center stage this weekend as Liverpool and Manchester United renew their storied rivalry in the latest edition of the English Derby. Liverpool enter the clash after back-to-back losses that knocked them off the top spot in the Premier League.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have experienced an inconsistent season but knows that a statement win over their historic rivals could spark a much-needed turnaround and inject new life into their campaign.

When will the Liverpool vs Manchester United match be played?

Liverpool take on Manchester United this Sunday, October 19, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 8. Kickoff is set for 11:30 AM (ET).

Bryan Mbeumo of Manchester United – Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 AM
CT: 10:30 AM
MT: 9:30 AM
PT: 8:30 AM

Players that played for Manchester United and Manchester City: The ultimate red-and-blue crossers

Players that played for Manchester United and Manchester City: The ultimate red-and-blue crossers

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester United in the USA on FuboOther options: USA Network, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
