Where to watch Manchester United vs Rangers live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League

Manchester United face off against Rangers in a crucial Matchday 7 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League. Here’s everything fans in the United States need to know, including the kickoff time and detailed broadcast options, featuring TV and streaming platforms.

Manchester United‘s season has been inconsistent, especially in Premier League. While their Europa League run has been solid, tallying 12 points from three wins and three draws, their struggles domestically could spill over into their European ambitions—a scenario the Red Devils are keen to avoid.

Up next, they face a tough Rangers side, sitting just one point behind and holding the final direct qualification spot for the next phase. A loss could shift the standings, making this a must-win encounter for both teams.

When will the Manchester United vs Rangers match be played?

Manchester United play against Rangers this Thursday, January 23, in a UEFA Europa League Matchday 7 clash. Set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Hamza Igamane of Rangers – Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Manchester United vs Rangers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Manchester United vs Rangers in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League clash between Manchester United and Rangers the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+. Other options: UniMás, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.