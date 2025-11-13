Where to watch Norway vs Estonia live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Trending topics:
Norway will face Estonia in a Matchday 9 showdown of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the USA can catch the action live through various TV and streaming services.

By Leonardo Herrera

Norway will receive Estonia in a Matchday 9 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

Norway are on the brink of a historic moment as they aim to virtually secure a spot in their first World Cup since 1998. A win over Estonia would lift Erling Haaland and company to 21 points, putting them out of reach for all but a mathematical tie with Italy.

In this scenario, Norway would win the group thanks to their superior goal difference. For Estonia, the match is little more than a formality, but for Norway, it’s a golden opportunity to seal their long-awaited return to the world’s biggest stage.

When will the Norway vs Estonia match be played?

Norway host Estonia this Thursday, November 13, for Matchday 9 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Norway vs Estonia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM
CT: 11:00 AM
MT: 10:00 AM
PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Norway vs Estonia in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Norway and Estonia will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: ViX.

