Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Real Madrid and Barcelona will face each other in a Matchday 10 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

One of Europe’s greatest rivalries takes center stage as La Liga gears up for another edition of “El Clásico.” League leaders Real Madrid enter the matchup with 24 points from a possible 27, with Kylian Mbappe and company aiming to strengthen their hold at the top of the table.

Barcelona come in just two points behind and are desperate for a victory that would propel them past their longtime rivals. With pride, power, and positioning on the line, this clash promises to deliver all the drama fans expect when these two giants collide.

When will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match be played?

Real Madrid receive Barcelona on Sunday, October 26, for the Matchday 10 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 11:15 AM (ET).

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid – Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:15 AM

CT: 10:15 AM

MT: 9:15 AM

PT: 8:15 AM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange.